Two Government Ministers, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, and the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, have censored on networks a message from the Popular Party account on network Solidarity Fund to Brussels for those affected by the damage in Valencia and, on the other, the announcement of aid to Gaza, after the ceasefire announced for this Sunday, announced by the Spanish Government.

The PP’s message was crowned with a brief text in which one could read: “If you ask for help in Arabic, it arrives sooner.”

The game between the controversial sentence of President Pedro Sánchez after the lethal flood in the Valencia Community (“If they need more resources, ask for them”) and various news stories these days.

The first, that the Government was speeding up the deadline to request the EU Solidarity Fund, despite the fact that President Sánchez claimed to have already done soas Toni Jiménez reported in this newspaper.









The second, the announcements made by Minister Albares on his tour of the Middle East that Spain has ready an aid package of 24 million for Gaza, and the ten million offered to both the Syrian and Lebanese governments, as reported in recent days. Angie Calero.

Emphasizing that message, the president of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, congratulated the people of Gaza in Les Corts for the help they will receive from the Executive after the truce agreed between Israel and Hamas, to then regret that “The Generalitat Valenciana will receive zero direct aid from the Sánchez government».

According to official information from the Government, of a total of 16.6 billion euros mobilized to help those affected by dana, 1,432 have been paid, barely 10%. In addition, 356,272 grants have been registered, of which 131,091 have been finalized, according to Europa Press.

Given this message, the Foreign Minister himself responded to the PP on the same social network, ensuring that the formationn “is close to the extreme right.”

«The PP wants to cover up its irresponsibility towards those affected by the Dana with its lack of humanity towards the Palestinians. They resort to hate to hide their incompetence. “They lack a sense of State. How far from the feelings of the Spanish people and how close to the extreme right is the PP!”, related the head of the portfolio.

Much more skilled in the language of the networks, his Transport counterpart, Óscar Puente, went straight to the point of the Government’s usual message and wrote «VOX is becoming more and more to the left».

The minister accompanied his message with two screenshots of two similar messages, the previously mentioned one from the PP account and another from Nuevas Generaciones.

Sémper on the tweet: “It is not necessary to compare”

Asked in an interview on Telecinco’s ‘La Mirada Crítica’, collected by Europa Press, about the messages from Mazón and Génova, Sémper indicated that there is no need “to enter into comparisons” and that for him X “is an absolutely toxic scenario” in which language moves away from what he considers politics “should be.”

“I think it is not necessary to make comparisons, of course, with any other place, or with any other phenomenon that happens in the world,” said the ‘popular’ spokesperson, adding that what is especially important to him “is what “what the Spanish public administration does” and how they manage aid for the thousands of people waiting for it in Valencia.

Regarding “other types of manifestations”, Sémper has maintained that he has his own way of interpreting things, although he has pointed out that beyond these, “the fund” is shared, which is to complain to the Government because “it is not up to the task” of the demand and is not up to the challenge.