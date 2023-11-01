Activision Blizzard has released a new official commercial Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 starring chef Giorgio Barchiesi, famous for the cooking program Giorgione Garden and Kitchen.

In the commercial we see the national Giorgione responding to the request for help from Captain John Price’s mother, evidently worried that her son is not eating as he should, as he is busy fighting terrorism.

In response the chef prepares a nice supply pack with everything you need: some lard, a bit of sausage that “you throw it against the wall, rub it on the ground, do what you want with it”, some good English tea and two “filthy” and “delicious” meatballs. A PS5 cannot be missing, to digest properly.