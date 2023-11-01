Activision Blizzard has released a new official commercial Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 starring chef Giorgio Barchiesi, famous for the cooking program Giorgione Garden and Kitchen.
In the commercial we see the national Giorgione responding to the request for help from Captain John Price’s mother, evidently worried that her son is not eating as he should, as he is busy fighting terrorism.
In response the chef prepares a nice supply pack with everything you need: some lard, a bit of sausage that “you throw it against the wall, rub it on the ground, do what you want with it”, some good English tea and two “filthy” and “delicious” meatballs. A PS5 cannot be missing, to digest properly.
Giorgione Orto and Cucina and Call of Duty, the crossover you don’t expect
The collaboration between Giorgione and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was revealed with a short teaser on the chef’s Instagram profile. An unexpected and bizarre crossover as much as appreciated by fans of Activision Blizzard’s shooter, who now dream of a Giorgione skin to use in multiplayer matches. An undoubtedly interesting initiative and which also demonstrates that Call of Duty aspires to become a real cultural phenomenon in Italy.
We remind you that the launch of Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled for November 10, 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series
