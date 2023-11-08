A person reported in Florida who was fired from her job because of her gender identity. According to his testimony, he worked as a teacher in a public school in the state. Due to their gender, they presented themselves with a non-binary title.. In response, the educational establishment authorities informed him of the dismissal because only masculine or feminine pronouns are accepted when dealing with students.

The case, which was told by Orlando Sentinel, occurred at the Florida Virtual School, a public online teaching school. According to what the injured person says, and a letter that was sent to him by the institute, The reason for the dismissal was that he introduced himself to the students with the non-binary title Mx. and he did not use Mr. Mrs. or Miss (Mr., Mrs. and Miss respectively), which are supposedly the only ones authorized.

Teacher sues over controversial gender law in Florida schools

In addition to expressing his anger with this situation, AV Vary, the fired non-binary person, contacted lawyers and will carry out a judicial presentation against the law promoted by Ron DeSantis’ governmentwhich prohibits education about gender identity and sexual orientations in schools.

The regulation, which originally ran from early childhood education to third grade and was later expanded to eighth grade, also mentions that, even after that age, it cannot be taught in terms that are “inappropriate” for the stage of development. One of the complaints that is usually mentioned is the ambiguity of these definitions and the possibility of using the law to prohibit any type of content on the subject within the school environment.

The dismissal revived the controversy over the law promoted by Ron DeSantis

Vary rightly believes that he was harmed by this law and that dismissals should not occur due to gender issues. For this reason, he will take legal action and hopes to achieve some type of impact.