Ana Obregon became mother at 68, of a girl conceived from the seed of her son Alex, who died of cancer 3 years ago

A few days ago the news of the birth of his daughter had spread Ana Obregon, Spanish star of television and cinema. Yesterday, with a post on her social networks, the 68-year-old herself explained that the girl, born of a surrogate mother, was conceived from the seed of her son Alex, who died in 2020 at just 27 years old. The news obviously caused quite a stir.

Born in Madrid in 1955, Ana Victoria García Obregónbetter known as simply Ana Obregon, is one of the best known characters in show business in Spain.

Cinema, music and television have been his world for decades and over the years he has conquered a success incredible not only in Iberian land, but also abroad.

There are also several love stories with celebrities, but the most important was undoubtedly the one with the Italian-Spanish count Alessandro Lecquio of Assaba y Torlonia, granddaughter of Beatrice of Bourbon-Spain. Relationship that wrecked the marriage between the latter and the Italian model Antonia Dell’Atte.

From this love a son was born, named Alexwho unfortunately passed away in 2020, at only 27 years old, due to complications from a tumor that left him no way out.

How Ana Obregon’s daughter was born

Credit: Hola

A few weeks ago the 68-year-old was photographed by the paparazzi outside a private clinic in Miamiwhile holding in her arms a baby girl, her daughter, just born from a surrogate mother.

A few days later the same actress published a post that she did a lot to discuss for its content.

Apparently the little one would have been conceived from the seed of Alex, the deceased son of Ana Obregon. In short, the little girl would be her daughter legally, but her granddaughter biologically.

The post reads: