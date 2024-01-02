The Nigerian football player Victor Osimhen He is at the center of controversy after his controversial gesture at his birthday celebration, held on December 29.

Now video images have come to light of the controversy generated by the Naples footballer in a nightclub in Lagos, Nigeria, where the player is before the start of the African Cup.

Osimhen celebrated in style and with a wad of bills in his hand he began to throw them into the air towards the people who were in the establishment.

After all the criticism that the player received for his ostentatious celebration, the Sport Mediaset media such as Corriere della Sera They clarified that they were counterfeit bills.



The player, who recently turned 25, did not participate in his team's last match against Monza, which allowed him to travel to Nigeria earlier.

The situation occurred just after the attacker signed his renewal with the southern Italian team until 2026, with an annual salary of around ten million euros and an exit clause of 130 million.

SPORTS

