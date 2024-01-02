The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) predicts that except for Galicia, Asturias, the Basque Country, Navarra, Aragon, Castilla y León and the Community of Madrid, the rest of the regions will continue to “experience a significant drought” in the coming days. The expected rains, which in the case of the Region of Murcia are forecast for tomorrow and Friday, will not alleviate this situation. «This week it will rain on the Cantabrian coast and the westernmost third of the peninsula. Looking ahead to the week of the 8th we expect rainfall in the southern half of the peninsula, Western Andalusia and Castilla-La Mancha. “It is good news but it is not enough rain nor will it alleviate the drought in the Mediterranean, where we have a very significant rainfall deficit,” Aemet spokesperson Cayetano Torres said yesterday.

The estimates for the next few days are not very promising, although starting tomorrow it will start to rain, and even snow, in the mountains of the northern peninsula. “The contribution to the most needy basins is going to be very poor,” said Jorge Olcina, professor at the University of Alicante and expert in climate and water management. This specialist uses models “that speak of very little rainfall in the Mediterranean area in these coming weeks.”

According to their data, there will be an “extreme” situation in Catalonia if it does not rain soon; “and it doesn't seem like it's going to be done in abundance in January.” In his opinion, this will lead the Catalan Government to “increase restrictions.” Catalonia is paying for “inaction” in water planning, Olcina said. And he also cited the delicate moment in Andalusia.

The forecast indicates that the skies will clear by the afternoon of January 5, and no rain is expected to fall during the Three Kings parades

In the case of the Segura basin, March is the key month for a possible entry into the emergency phase due to water scarcity. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition would launch the drought wells, through the Segura Hydrographic Confederation. And there would be foreseeable new cuts for irrigation (so far the reduction is 25%). Of course, as established by a royal decree, irrigators will be able to buy water from the desalination plants of the Commonwealth of Canales del Taibilla, which has also guaranteed supply to the population.

According to the latest basin situation report prepared by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), as of December 31, 2023, the volume stored in the reservoirs was 216 cubic hectometers, equivalent to 19% of the total capacity. A year earlier, reserves reached 35%. For swamps, the Cenajo stands out, which currently has 58 hectometers. They are followed by La Pedrera (53); Fuensanta (17); Cliques (16); Talave (15); and the rest (57).

Colder from Saturday



Regarding the weather, in the Region there will be a change this week but it will be brief, according to Aemet. On Thursday, the skies will begin to become cloudy in almost the entire province, especially in the Altiplano and the Northwest. There, the probability of rain exceeds 70% throughout the day. And in the metropolitan area of ​​Murcia, Lorca and the entire coast, it rises to 60% in the afternoon. The showers will last until Friday morning, when the probability ranges between 50% and 60% in most of the province. The rides are not expected to be wet. Starting on Saturday, the storm's march will leave a cold similar to that of recent weeks. That is, maximum temperatures that will barely exceed 15 degrees and minimum temperatures below zero at night in the Altiplano and the Northwest.