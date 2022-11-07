The Community doubled the affected area and is preparing a new action program with reinforced measures, as required by the European Commission
The appeal presented in August by the European Commission before the Court of Justice of the EU, to condemn the Kingdom of Spain for breaching the Nitrates Directive, points to a dozen autonomous communities, including the Region of Murcia, which he reproaches for not having adopted the reinforcement measures against contamination
