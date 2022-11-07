Next Tuesday (8), Americans go to the polls for the midterm elections. At the federal level, the occupants of 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and all seats in the House of Representatives will be defined.

With high inflation in the United States, difficulties are expected for the Democratic Party, the party of President Joe Biden. Today, the Senate is divided between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the vote in the event of a tie. In the House of Representatives, Democrats hold 220 seats and Republicans 212.

Next Tuesday’s result will interfere with a series of issues in the last two years of Biden’s administration, which have already generated great discussions since the Democrat arrived at the White House in early 2021. Check out some of the main points that are at stake:

Abortion

In October, Biden said he would send a bill to Congress to legalize abortion nationally if the Democratic Party wins a Senate majority and maintains its advantage in the number of seats in the House in the midterm elections.

The president promised to codify the understanding of Roe v. Wade, of 1973, in which the Supreme Court of the country prevented the American states from prohibiting abortion before the so-called viability – the minimum period of gestation for a fetus to survive outside the uterus, now estimated at about 24 weeks.

In June, the court overturned that decision, and several GOP-ruled states have implemented laws to ban or restrict abortion.

To pass bills in Congress, Biden needs 60 of the 100 votes in the Senate. Democrats argue that this rule, called filibuster, should not be invoked and votes on pro-abortion bills should be decided by a simple majority.

For their part, Republicans are also considering national measures on abortion if they win in the midterms.

In September, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a proposal to ban abortion across the country after 15 weeks’ gestation, but so far only nine of his Senate supporters have backed the idea.

This is because the opposition has avoided talking about abortion and is emphasizing economics in the campaign for the midterm elections.

In addition, many Republicans advocate stricter restrictions on abortion than the one contained in Graham’s proposal, while others prefer state-level regulation, as the Supreme Court ruled this year. In any case, they would also have to deal with the filibuster to pass any legislation in the Senate.

Investigations against Biden

To avenge the investigation against former President Donald Trump for the Capitol invasion, which took place in January of last year, Republicans are planning to launch congressional investigations to wear down Biden if they win a majority in the midterms.

Among the points they intend to investigate are the aid paid by the federal government during the Covid-19 pandemic, the foreign business of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and the FBI investigation into Trump, which investigates whether he would have withdrawn official documents. of the White House when he left the presidency.

Migration

In addition to these issues, another topic that could prompt Republicans to investigate Biden would be the Democratic president’s immigration policy, which the opposition says has caused a humanitarian crisis in the southern United States.

Republican governors have tried in recent months to draw attention to the issue by bringing unannounced immigrants into Democratic strongholds in the north of the country.

In addition, the opposition plans to bar any action by Biden on the matter in Congress. In an interview with Punchbowl News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans would oppose a proposal negotiated for years to offer more conditions for foreigners to obtain US citizenship or work visas in exchange for greater border security.

“I believe Biden has destroyed our border too much. You can’t reconcile the two [propostas]. You need to start by fixing the border, before dealing with the [questão da] immigration”, he claimed.

Impeachment

Hunter Biden’s overseas business and migration are two points that lead Republicans to consider impeaching Biden, but the move is unlikely even if they emerge victorious in the midterms.

The House of Representatives can pass the impeachment of the president with a simple majority vote, but the Senate requires a two-thirds vote.

As of Tuesday, of the 35 seats up for grabs in the upper house, 14 are currently held by Democrats and 21 by Republicans. That is, even if the opposition wins all the seats in dispute (something extremely unlikely), it would reach a maximum of 64 seats, three less than what is necessary for the impeachment of Biden.

Ukraine and public spending

Republicans have vowed to hamper more federal spending if they win a majority, including US aid to Ukraine, which has now surpassed $60 billion since the Russian invasion in February and has been supported by both parties.

In the Punchbowl News interview, Kevin McCarthy said that Republicans, however, will demand more discretion in military and financial support for Ukrainians.

“I think the population [americana] will have to face a recession and will not want to send a blank check to Ukraine. […] And besides, there are things that [o governo Biden] not doing internally. It’s not taking care of the border and people are starting to take that into account. Helping Ukraine is important, but at the same time it cannot be the only thing the government does and there cannot be a blank check.”

A group of left-wing Democrats also urged Biden to reconsider aid to Ukraine as the only strategy to end the war in Eastern Europe and to open negotiations with Russia, but then backtracked in the face of backlash.