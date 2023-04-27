NetEase has announced the creation of new studio Anchor Point, which will be lead by Control lead designer Paul Ehreth with a focus on building “action-adventure experiences that take risks and journey deep into uncharted territory”.

Ehreth – who also served as campaign designer on Halo 4 and 5 – will be joined by head of operations Pere Torrents, as well as “colleagues with decades of combined experience in the industry” and credits on Halo, Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Division.

Anchor Point, which will have offices in Barcelona and Seattle, is currently hiring “up to 100 people across Europe and North America” ​​- with roles including developers, technical artists, and designers – to work either on-site, remotely, or in a hybrid capacity.

There’s scant word on what Anchor Point will be making for NetEase, but the studio is said to be “dedicated to developing action-adventure games for console and PC that push the boundaries of entertainment and bring elements of surprise into the gameplay”. There’s also talk of an “interconnected world that will expand beyond games and reach into other mediums”.

In a statement accompanying today’s news, Ehreth added the studio wants to “build an adventure that will stay fresh and provide a unique experience that will surprise and delight people each time they play.”