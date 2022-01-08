Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra (Al Ittihad)

The Al Dhafra Festival continues to install the electronic chip (stacking) for the participating camels, in preparation for the launch of the festival next Wednesday, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, organized by the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee.

The camel casting is witnessing a great turnout from local, Majahim and purebred camel owners at the Mazayna camel site at the Al Dhafra Festival. The committee publishes the schedules for the entry of camels to the Mazayna website via the (Our Heritage) platforms on the social networking sites of the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs, during which the dates of entry for each category are reviewed, the times for entering the runs in each category, and the announcement of the latest developments of interest to participating camel owners. . The camel auction at the Al Dhafra Festival is the final stop in the camel auction season in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to expand the scope of the Al Dhafra Festival to include camel auctions in Sweihan, Razeen and the city of Zayed next to the main auction at the Al Dhafra Festival site.