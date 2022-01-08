Lamia Al Harmoudi (Sharjah)

The Prevention and Safety Authority continues to implement the activities of the “Your Safety Bus” initiative as part of its annual plans to educate community members about preventive measures. Safety and Security. Sheikh Saif bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Prevention and Safety Authority, told Al-Ittihad that the authority seeks to achieve its strategic goals, in innovative and new ways, as one of the most important strategic goals of the authority provides for maintaining the safety of society and the sustainability of assets in the Emirate of Sharjah and raising the level of safety and health culture. professionalism, by developing media and awareness plans to achieve the authority’s strategy.

visits

Al Qassimi revealed that the number of visits to your safety bus during 2021 amounted to 72, during which 2,760 trainees were trained. The alarm system and elevators, the readiness of equipment, the safety of facilities and workplaces, and taking the necessary corrective measures in order to prevent the occurrence of any dangers or damages. In turn, Zubaida Abdel Aziz, Head of Government Communications Department, pointed out that the principle of the bus is based on reaching groups that are difficult to attend awareness programs, with the aim of reaching all segments of society and effectively communicating information on occupational safety and health to all.

She added, “Many government and private agencies were visited in the Emirate of Sharjah, including the city of Sharjah, the Central Region, and the Eastern Region, to cover all regions of the Emirate.”