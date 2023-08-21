Luis Sinisterra approaches the Premier League again: team makes him ‘eyes’

Luis Sinisterra He has only played one game this season with Leeds United in the Championship (Second Division), despite the fact that three days have been played.

And everything indicates that the Colombian would be about to leave in an urgent operation before closing the transfer market.

Sinisterra would return to the Premier League

The Colombian player Luis Sinisterra heads the ball against the Mexican Néstor Araujo (d) during the friendly match.

The 24-year-old winger is of interest to several teams, as Leeds were relegated and the Colombian is one of the club’s most valued footballers. So, The door would be opened for Sinisterra to play in the Premier LeagueWell, there is a team interested in his signing.

According to ‘Football Insider’, the modest Brentford would be in talks with Leeds to seek the signing of Luis Sinisterra, who has a contract until June 2027 with his current team.

In Europe there are other clubs that would look for Sinisterra: Nice, from France, as well as Feyenoord, from the Netherlands, would have asked about the conditions to take the Colombian.

