Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After Tottenham’s hopes of playing in the Champions League next season, especially after their recent victory over Burnley, and Arsenal’s loss from Newcastle in the Premier League, and “Spurs” advancing to fourth place in the standings of the competition, star Harry Kane hinted, captain Tottenham indicated that he may intend to stay with the team next season.

And he talked about his future to the London Evening Standard newspaper, noting that he is seriously considering continuing under the leadership of Italian coach Antonio Conte, and Keane said: We still have a lot of work to do, and I think we have made progress and improved a lot since Conte came, and the team has transformed. From the middle of the table to a team competing to enter the semi-finals of the Champions League, which was achieved after Arsenal lost from Newcastle United.

Kane added: “We have achieved great success in a short time, and we will be even better next season, with this great coach from whom we have learned a lot since his arrival in London.” The captain of Tottenham and the England national team, nicknamed “King Kane”, expressed his hope that Conte would continue with the team and said that he greatly appreciated working with him, although it was a confession at the same time that he did not know whether Conte would continue with the team or not? He commented, “I am one of his fans and fans of his coaching style, and we have a very great understanding, and for this I see that his continuation will be very beneficial for the team, but in the end this is his decision alone, and Kane confirmed in the conclusion that he is not alone who appreciates working with him, but all the players.” also.

In another context, Conte was keen to reassure Spurs fans that he will remain at the helm of the technical leadership of the team next season, and said that he is making a double effort “200%” for this club, at a time when his Italian agent Federico Pastorello raised some doubts about the matter. About his future, and the possibility of his departure at the end of the season.

Conte, who took over from former coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked, is finally ready to continue with the London club for a long time.

He said, “Since I arrived here, I have been working with all my heart, my heart, my mind and my mind. I am an emotional person and I showed that with Tottenham, and I love to go to great lengths in my work with the team that I train, and he made sure to clarify this point, saying: If I was the first to do his work.” To the fullest and with a percentage of 200%, it is normal to expect the players to do the same, and to be honest, they prove day after day that they are up to the responsibility.

It is worth noting that Tottenham’s chance of qualifying for the European Champions League next season has become great, after beating Burnley this week, and Arsenal’s 0-2 loss from Newcastle United. In the final round of the competition, Everton is struggling to get away from the specter of relegation.