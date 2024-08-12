The Borderlands Movie It hit theaters last week, but unfortunately turned out to be well below expectations fans of the series and the film in general. The good news for Gearbox is that the film’s launch is having some positive effects for video gamesat least looking at the situation on Steam.

As reported by GamesRadar via SteamDB, yesterday Borderlands 3 has reached 12,379 concurrent playersthe highest peak ever recorded since February of last year. With Borderlands 2, however, we are at almost 8,000 users, the best result since February 2021. The numbers of the first chapter are much more moderate, which did not go beyond 475 players.