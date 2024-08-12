The Borderlands Movie It hit theaters last week, but unfortunately turned out to be well below expectations fans of the series and the film in general. The good news for Gearbox is that the film’s launch is having some positive effects for video gamesat least looking at the situation on Steam.
As reported by GamesRadar via SteamDB, yesterday Borderlands 3 has reached 12,379 concurrent playersthe highest peak ever recorded since February of last year. With Borderlands 2, however, we are at almost 8,000 users, the best result since February 2021. The numbers of the first chapter are much more moderate, which did not go beyond 475 players.
Sales are also growing
The most interesting aspect, however, is that a part of the players who are playing Borderlands 3 these days are new users. In fact, looking at the Steam best-selling games rankingat the time of writing Borderlands 3 is sixthahead of The First Descendant, Call of Duty: Black Ops and Elden Ring and just behind Counter-Strike 2.
In short, there was a positive side effect, which would certainly have been much more important if the film had managed to excite audiences and critics, an objective that apparently was missed by a lot given the numerous pannings and poor results at the box office. The hope is that despite the misstep represented by the film, the video game series will not suffer any backlash, also in view of Borderlands 4, the works for which are already in the works by Randy Pitchford’s own admission.
