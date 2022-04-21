Russiagate, Copasir suspends judgment: “The time is not right”

The Russiagate is back in the news after the scoop of Repubblica which managed to trace it back to one dinner between the US Minister of Justice Barr of the Trump government and our former head of Dis Old man. A second meeting, not foreseen, even without the knowledge of the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte which reopened the case. For the moment, however, the Copasir has decided not to investigate further. Someone speculates – we read on the Republic – for do not upset the balance of NATO in such a difficult moment as the present one, in the midst of war in Ukrainewhile the official version of the country’s security committee is that “they are not needed other insights“.

But – explains the Corriere della Sera – some remain shadows linked to the choices made by the former Prime Minister. The choice of never having wanted to sell it weighs heavily in the affair delegation to the Services. Conte has been involved twice in issues that have never been fully clarified: between international intrigues, attempts at espionage, alleged plots and interference by foreign countries. Case first Trumpwith the mission of Barr in Italy to try to clarify any plots to disadvantage the Tycoon in the presidential elections, orchestrated by previous government Italian and then the story of mission of the Russians in Italy for Covid. Perhaps the explanation of all these stories is to be found in the obstinacy with which the yellow-green and yellow-red prime minister always kept to himself the delegation to the Services in his years to Palazzo Chigi. Even if she cost him Palazzo Chigi.

