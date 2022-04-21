21,000 Russian soldiers have died since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on 24 February last. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be verified independently.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses are about 21 thousand men, 829 tanks, 2118 armored vehicles, 393 artillery systems, 136 multiple rocket launchers, 67 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data are being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces have also lost 172 planes, 151 helicopters, 1508 cars, 8 naval units, 76 fuel tanks and 166 drones.