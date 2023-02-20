Regardless of how well things are doing within Juventus, it is a given that Ángel Di María will leave the club at the end of the season. This decision has been made based on the terrible news of the club, who, after the mismanagement and off-field scandals, are experiencing a complex moment on and off the pitch, especially in terms of the club’s finances, making the decision of not renewing any footballer whose contract ends this summer.
Thus, it is expected that several teams in the world move their chips thinking about the signing of the world champion. A few days ago we informed you that the first suitor to cross the path of ‘noodle’ is Galatasaray from Turkey. However, a club of much greater sporting significance has joined the race for Ángel’s signature, it is nothing more and nothing less than Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid.
Sources report that Atlético de Madrid values the departure of Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, since the relationship between both parties is broken. That being the case, Simeone himself would have recommended that the club from the Spanish capital bet on Di María at least with a one-year contract, since the Argentine is showing that his competitive level is still at the highest level. The club thinks of Pulisic, but if the ‘Cholo’ continues in the technical direction, the Di María option will be valid and very serious for the position.
