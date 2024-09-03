Red Bull in crisis

Despite missing out on victory, McLaren still recovered 22 points from Red Bull, which only had eight still ahead in the Constructors’ standings over the Woking team. Ferrari must undoubtedly be included in the fight, which thanks to the success in Monza has equalled McLaren’s stage victories in this 2024 – the score is three all – moving to -39 from Red Bull.

“We have transformed a dominant car into a monster – said Max Verstappen – if McLaren can recover so many points we have ourselves to thank”. Helmut Marko in the usual post-race column hosted by the newspaper speedweek.com admitted the RB20 needs a reset: “Max said he doesn’t need 20 extra downforce points if they make the car undriveable, we need to go back and hope to find the moment when the car was still balanced. If we can do that then the car will become more predictable again and the drivers will regain confidence.”

According to Marko, defending the Constructors’ title is not impossible: “If Max starts winning again at that point it is enough for Perez to place himself between third and fifth position.. Everything depends on the work of our technicians in restoring balance to the car, only in this way will Verstappen’s class be able to make the difference again”.