Russian attack | Russia attacked a military training center in Pultava, dozens died – harsh criticism of Ukraine’s military leadership

Russian invasion|Russia is said to have struck the Institute of Military Communications. According to Zelensky, this is the most destructive attack on Ukraine this year.

At least 49 people have been killed and 219 wounded in Russian missile attacks on the city of Pultava on Tuesday morning in Ukraine, the governor of the Pultava region Filip Pronin says the Kyiv Independent newspaper by.

President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky according to this, it would be the most destructive attack on Ukraine this year.

According to news agencies and social media, Russia fired two ballistic missiles at the Institute of Military Communications, which serves as the training center for Ukraine’s 179th Communications Corps.

Pictures are circulating on social media showing Ukrainian soldiers on the ground, some of them dead.

Ukrainian according to the Ministry of Defense, the time between the air alerts and the missiles hitting was so short that people did not have time to evacuate to the bomb shelter.

Officials said they rescued 25 people from the impact site and at least eleven people were dug out of the rubble created by the missile, AFP said, citing official sources.

According to unconfirmed information, the missile strike would have targeted an outdoor military ceremony. The claim caused heavy criticism on Ukrainian social media.

Zelenskyi said he had ordered a “full and prompt” investigation into what had happened before the attack.

Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov harshly criticized the war command in his Telegram message for repeatedly allowing large numbers of Ukrainian soldiers to be at known military sites, such as military training centers.

According to him, no one has been punished for previous similar cases in which Russia has managed to kill a large number of Ukrainian soldiers gathered in one place.

Published by the Institute of Military Communications on their Facebook pages candle photo on tuesday.

Britain’s according to the BBC, Iskander-M-style ballistic missiles with a range of about 500 kilometers were probably used in the attack. The closest distance from Pultava to the Russian border is about 120 kilometers.

“The Russian gang will definitely pay for this attack,” Zelenskyi said on the X messaging service.

In his first message, Zelenskyi implied that Russia would have attacked an ordinary educational institution and hospital. Information about the attack on the hospital was not immediately confirmed by other sources.

Zelenskyi again repeated his wish that Western countries would give Ukraine more air defense equipment. He also demanded permission from the allies to strike deeper into the Russian side with Western weapons.

“We repeatedly tell all those in power in the world to stop this terror: anti-aircraft systems and missiles are needed in Ukraine, not stored somewhere else,” he said.

Last at the beginning of the week, Russia made one of the most extensive attacks on Ukraine during the entire Great War. According to Ukraine, Russia fired over a hundred missiles and over a hundred drones into Ukraine. At least seven people were killed and dozens were wounded.

Ukraine, on the other hand, launched a major attack on Russia’s Kursk region about a month ago. Ukraine has occupied more than a thousand square kilometers of Russian soil.