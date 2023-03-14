Construction | The price of the eye hospital to be built in Helsinki increased by tens of millions of euros

Husi’s association meeting proposes that the construction budget of the hospital be increased to 170 million euros. A couple of years ago, the construction costs were still estimated to be around 120 million euros.

to Helsinki the costs of the Tammisairala to be built will increase by tens of millions of euros more.

The Husi association meeting on Wednesday proposes that the hospital’s construction budget be increased to 170 million euros in the investment plan extending to 2027.

The increase in costs is mostly due to the fact that the price of construction materials has risen both because of the corona pandemic and after Russia attacked Ukraine. While making the foundations, there have also been some surprises, due to which the original building plans have had to be slightly adjusted.

For eye diseases the centralized Tammisairaila will be built in Meilahti near the Skin and Allergy Hospital. A couple of years ago, the construction costs were still estimated to be around 120 million euros.

The Hus group still has several large hospital construction sites going on and significant repair debt. Inflation increases the price of several other projects by significant amounts, the same meeting discusses, for example, the changed plans of the Laakso Hospital, a joint construction project between the City of Helsinki and Husi.

The collective meeting is the highest decision-making body of Hus, with a representative from its owners, i.e. the city of Helsinki and the four welfare regions of Uusimaa.

Read more: The price of the joint hospital in Helsinki and Husi will increase and the facilities will be smaller than planned

Read more: The price of Husi’s new hospital projects increased by tens of millions