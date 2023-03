View of the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, United States. | Photo: EFE / Marc Arcas

The technology company Meta — owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp — announced this Tuesday (14) that it will cut another 10,000 jobs in the coming months and abandon plans to replace the 5,000 jobs it had.

The information about new layoffs comes after, in November last year, the company announced the departure of around 11,000 employees, who represented 13% of the total workforce, with the aim of reducing costs.

“This is going to be tough and there’s no way to avoid it,” said Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, in announcing the decision, which he justified as an attempt to make the company more efficient.