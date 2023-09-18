Accumulated in the last 12 months is 3.11%, below the 3.52% recorded in the previous 12 months

Sinapi (National Civil Construction Index) increased by 0.18% in August. The rate is 0.05 percentage points lower than the index recorded in July (0.23%). The result was influenced by the increase in labor, which rose 0.64%. As a result, Sinapi’s accumulated over the last 12 months is 3.11%, below the 3.52% recorded in the previous 12 months. The index for August 2022 was 0.58%. The data was released by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

“In August, the share of materials fell again, being the 4th month to show deflation in the year 2023 – January, May, June and August – this time of 0.14%, remaining 0.15 percentage points below the recorded rate in July, which was close to stability”, explains Augusto Oliveira, research manager. In comparison with August last year (0.69%), the share of materials decreased by 0.83 percentage points.

“With collective agreements signed in some states, labor had a rate of 0.64%, 0.11 percentage points above what was observed in July”, adds Augusto. In relation to August 2022 (0.42%), there was an increase of 0.22 percentage points.

The national cost of construction, per square meter, increased in relation to July, when it was 1,710.37, and reached R$ 1,713.52 in August, of which R$ 1,000.42 related to materials and R$ 713, 10 for labor.

Mato Grosso do Sul has the biggest increase

Mato Grosso do Sul (2.37%) was the State that recorded the highest rate in August, as a result of the adjustment observed in professional categories and the increase in the share of materials. Next came Paraná (2.30%) and Rio Grande do Sul (1.44%), also influenced by the collective agreements signed.

The South region (1.46%) recorded the biggest change in August, despite the drop in the share of materials. The collective agreements established in Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul were decisive for this result. The other regions presented the following numbers: 0.04% (North), -0.05% (Northeast), -0.06% (Southeast) and 0.23% (Central-West).

With information from IBGE Agency