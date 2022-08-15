The construction of the Palace of Justice of Lorca could begin at the end of this year. This was stated by the national deputy of the PSOE Marisol Sánchez Jódar, accompanied by the mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos, explained on Monday the progress in the procedure for awarding the works of the new building.

Closed the deadline for submitting economic offers for the tender for the building works, in which eight companies have shown interest, it is now time to analyze these proposals in the Ministry of Justice for the award of the same. According to Sánchez Jódar, who assured that the progress of each of the procedures is being agile, the award of the works is “imminent”. According to his forecasts, the works could begin at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2023 “if no major problem arises,” he warns.

The amount of the works of this new infrastructure, put out to public tender last April, amounts to 16 million euros, and the execution period to carry them out is 24 months.