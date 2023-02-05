Querétaro.- The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorassured that he will continue to present new reforms to eliminate the neoliberal laws that were embodied in the Mexican Constitution of 1917.

In commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the Promulgation of the Constitution of 1917, AMLO reiterated that his reforms will always seek the benefit of the people, and not of particular groups as in the past.

“Continue proposing changes to the legal framework for the benefit of the people, until returning to our maximum law all the greatness of its original humanism,” he mentioned when leading the event from the city of Querétaro.

From the Theater of the Republicthe Head of the Federal Executive considered that the reforms carried out in previous governments were aimed at favoring the interests of a national and foreign minority.

“For this reason, in the face of this shameful setback, we can say with pride and with our heads held high that we have achieved the approval of some reforms in Congress, with the hallmark of honesty and humanism,” he said.

When speaking about corruption, the President turned his gaze towards the presidium, where the members of his Cabinetbut also some of his critics and opponents.

“Now corruption is a serious crime, which was not because they had modified the penal code during the six-year term from 1988 to 1994,” he released.

López Obrador vindicated the reforms promoted by his Governmentsuch as the one that converted pensions and Welfare support into constitutional rights.

He also highlighted the reforms in terms of austerity, asset forfeiture to recover what was stolen, and the ban on tax forgiveness, which have generated income of 200 billion pesos.

AMLO also celebrated the reforms to classify fuel theft, tax evasion and electoral fraud as serious crimes, as well as the elimination of the President’s jurisdiction, the revocation of the mandate, the popular consultation and the new labor law, which guarantees the vote Free and direct secrecy in the unions.

Ceremony from Querétaro

During the ceremony there were only two of the so-called presidential “corcholatas” of Morena heading to 2024: the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, who sat to the right of the President .

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who reportedly reported sick, and the coordinator of Morena in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, did not attend.

We recommend you read:

El Yunque: the ultra-right sect that has filtered into politics in Mexico

Adán Augusto trusts the survey that Morena will carry out to define a candidate for the presidency

Salomón Jara, governor of Oaxaca, is elected as the new president of the Conago

The President was accompanied by the members of his Cabinet, the presidents of the boards of directors of the two chambers of the federal Congress, Santiago Creel and Alejandro Armenta, and the President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Norma Piña.

All the state governors also attended, with the exception of Jalisco’s, Enrique Alfaro.