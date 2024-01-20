At a school in Neuss, near Düsseldorf, four students have done everything they can to introduce Sharia law. They pressure fellow students and teachers to follow strict Islamic rules, including the separation of genders during classes. Fearing reprisals, students followed instructions. Some had even converted to Islam.
