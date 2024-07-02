The Investigative Committee showed a video from a residential building damaged by a gas explosion in Sterlitamak

In Sterlitamak, investigators are conducting an inspection of a residential building after a gas explosion. The operational video was provided to Lenta.ru by the regional office of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia.

The footage shows department employees working at the scene of the emergency. The walls of the house are destroyed, the furnishings of the apartments are damaged.

A criminal case on the fact of the emergency was opened under Article 238 (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of safety of life and health of consumers”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary data, specialists were repairing gas equipment in an apartment building on Artema Street. Eight people were injured, including two children, one person could not be saved.