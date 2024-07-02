Tragedy for the famous footballer, his sister Paola Salcedo, famous TV presenter is dead: she was attacked outside a circus

A truly heartbreaking piece of news has arrived in the last few hours and it concerns the Mexican television presenter, Paola Salvedo, sister of the footballer Carlos Salcedo he lost his life. The tragedy occurred yesterday evening, outside a circus.

Since the incident occurred only a few hours ago, all investigations are underway. It would seem that the officers have not yet managed to find the guiltywho would have escaped aboard a white van.

Paola Salvedo was 29 years old and yesterday evening, it is not yet clear who she had gone with, but she was outside a circusthe unthinkable happened. Investigators are working tirelessly to understand what happened, but for now the hypothesis that seems to be most accredited is precisely that it was a robbery gone wrong. A source, on what happened, said:

According to testimonies collected from people who witnessed the alleged event, the woman came out of the Bardum Circus where she was, to answer a phone call. When she was outside and approached the white car in which she was supposedly traveling, she was the victim of a direct attack by another van, whose occupants fled.

Who were Paola Salcedo and her brother Carlos

Paola Salcedo presented a plan on local television, she was a model and also a social media star. Unfortunately the wounds that those criminals inflicted on her turned out to be fatallost his life a few hours after his timely transport to the hospital.

The young woman left a child very small, which he had in the relationship with the goalkeeper Nicholas Vikonis and at the moment they all say they are shocked by this loss.

Carlos Salcedo, his brother, had great success in Mexico and also managed to play in Italy, in Serie A with the Florentine. He later played for Eintracht, Tigres and also Toronto.