Conor McGregor: with this tremendous blow he knocks out the Miami mascot

Conor McGregor.
It happened in the prelude to the NBA final against Denver.
Irish mixed martial arts boxer Conor McGregor hit and injured the person behind the Burnie costume, the mascot of the Los Angeles basketball team Miami Heat, during a promotional event gone wrong.
McGregor, 34, knocked out the mascot on Friday with a blow to his left arm and hit it again when it was already on the floor, local media reported this Sunday.
Hard hit
The person who embodied the mascot, who was not identified, was treated by lifeguards and is recovering at home after being beaten by the former champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UCF).
McGregor was hired to perform a promotional stunt for a pain relief spray.
However, many of the attendees at the Miami stadium booed him even before that presentation began, which also featured the mascot with oversized boxing gloves.
After beating her, McGregor tried to “spray” Burnie with the pain-relieving product, while several people came out to help the seriously injured pet.
The incident occurred on Friday during a break in one of the matches of the final of the nba between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets.
During Game 4 of Heat-Nuggets, Conor McGregor punched Miami’s mascot, Burnie, as part of a promotion for his pain relief spray. The incident sent the performer playing Burnie to the ER but he has been released. 🔔 #mccgregor pic.twitter.com/8u6b2ypY3Q
— Front Row (@FR_FrontRow) June 12, 2023
EFE
