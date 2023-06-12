Tuesday, June 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Conor McGregor: with this tremendous blow he knocks out the Miami mascot

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Conor McGregor: with this tremendous blow he knocks out the Miami mascot


close

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor.

It happened in the prelude to the NBA final against Denver.

Irish mixed martial arts boxer Conor McGregor hit and injured the person behind the Burnie costume, the mascot of the Los Angeles basketball team Miami Heat, during a promotional event gone wrong.

McGregor, 34, knocked out the mascot on Friday with a blow to his left arm and hit it again when it was already on the floor, local media reported this Sunday.
(Piqué: the ‘bombshell’ he released when he was told about Lewis Hamilton and Shakira) (Piqué and Clara Chía have a date ready to give Shakira a ‘low blow’)

See also  Flop Valencia at home with Cadiz. Gattuso: "My fault"

Hard hit

The person who embodied the mascot, who was not identified, was treated by lifeguards and is recovering at home after being beaten by the former champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UCF).

McGregor was hired to perform a promotional stunt for a pain relief spray.

However, many of the attendees at the Miami stadium booed him even before that presentation began, which also featured the mascot with oversized boxing gloves.

After beating her, McGregor tried to “spray” Burnie with the pain-relieving product, while several people came out to help the seriously injured pet.

The incident occurred on Friday during a break in one of the matches of the final of the nba between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets.
(Jack Grealish: with drinks in his head? Madness upon arrival in Manchester) (James Rodríguez paralyzed a shopping center in Bogotá: the video of the madness for the ’10’)

EFE

See also  Football and sponsors: Juve have already won the partnership championship

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Conor #McGregor #tremendous #blow #knocks #Miami #mascot

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Goodbye MasterChef! Francisco Palencia returns to the bench with this team

Goodbye MasterChef! Francisco Palencia returns to the bench with this team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result