Today the use of artificial intelligence is very common, which is why some want to make quite ambitious drawings with the support of these tools that are more accurate in their work every day. The world of anime is not exempt from this, so some fans have already tested some questions around their favorite characters.

This is the case of a user of Twitter which led to my house of Attack on Titan to a scenario in which he would be present in real life, this with quite human features to be the work of a machine. Sure, there are also some touches on the image by the user @EasonnLi pSo out of place details stay where they should.

Check the image:

This is the synopsis of Attack on Titan:

A hundred years ago, the Titans appeared. Faced with this invasion, humanity was forced to hide behind huge walls so as not to become food. In this way, human beings were able to know peace and prosperity again, to the point of almost forgetting the real reason why they lived locked up. Then Eren Jaeger appears, a young man who dreams of the outside world, tired of conformism.

Remember that the anime is going through its last stage.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: These real-life anime images are becoming more and more common, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more of this soon in the coming months.