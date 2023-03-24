RTL has hired Jan Stecker as moderator for its football broadcasts. The confirmed program director Stephan Schmitter of the “FAZ”. According to him, the RTL team also includes ex-professionals Markus Kuhn and Sebastian Vollmer as well as Alex von Kuczkowski. “This is our “Starting Four”,” said Schmitter: “But since football is played by big teams, we will also expand our team significantly in the next few weeks.”