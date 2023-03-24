The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are pulling additional reserves trained in European countries to the line of resistance. This was announced on Friday, March 24, by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.

Pushilin clarified that the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who had previously been trained in the West, were being transferred to the front line. Equipment from new Western deliveries is also being pulled up. According to the acting head of the DPR, in this way Western countries are pushing the Kiev regime to launch a counteroffensive.

“We see that the West, in particular America, is now pushing the Kiev regime to launch a counteroffensive,” Pushilin said.

Also on that day, Pushilin said that Russian forces were making progress in the Avdiyevo direction, which is the hottest right now. He added that in Marinka there was one small area in the western part, after the capture of which one can talk about the complete liberation of the city.

Earlier, on March 16, the Politico newspaper reported that the United States expects the start of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the east or south by May. According to an unnamed U.S. official, the aid packages that the United States handed over four to five months ago are necessary for a counteroffensive by Ukrainian militants.

The publication notes that hundreds of Western tanks and armored vehicles have been sent to Ukraine. Also, the United States and European partners are supplying huge amounts of ammunition and 155-millimeter shells. At the same time, the United States notes that Kyiv does not yet have a strategy for the offensive.

Earlier, on March 14, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be defeated and lose hundreds of thousands of people in the coming months.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

