Coni, the plan to find a new seat for Malagò: 40 medals were not enough

No time to get back from Paris Olympics with 40 medals of which 12 goldwhich for the president of Coni Giovanni Malago the chapter on his is already opening succession. The possibility for him to almost definitively fades away extend the mandatetaking advantage of the coincidence with the organization of the 2026 Winter Games Milan-Cortina. Malagò, – reports Il Corriere della Sera – as soon as he landed at Fiumicino airport, said: “Abodi? Surely we will meet again at an institutional levelthe report continues. I don’t feel any political pressure on me, but the truth is that politics, except for a few individuals, is proud of this management of Italian sport”. Andrea Abodi, the Minister for Sport, declared last week: “The rules state that mandates, in public bodies, can be a maximum of three. Malagò is at the end of a journey”. As if to say: game over. And he, Malagò, had taken it very badly: “Words out of place“.

The president of Coni – continues Il Corriere – says not feeling “political pressure on you”and yet yesterday the FdI senator Paolo Marcheschi, responsible for sports for the party, made it clear what his fate will be: “Malagò has demonstrated his skills and professionalism over the years, most recently covering the important role Coni’s leadership role. One of his rotationas required by law, falls within the scope of the normal turnover of top management, which will also affect the sports federations themselves. My hope is that Malagò can continue to play a leading role in the world of Italian sports“. The leading role could be the FIGCthe Football Federation. After all, the door had always been opened by the minister Abodes a week ago: “The President Gravina he told me he intends to step back, but he first wants to understand in whose hands he is leaving the Football Federation“. The elections there will be the next November 4ththere is plenty of time to submit an application.