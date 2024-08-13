Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platewas presented this week at a press conference, in the event room of the San Martín grandstand Monumental Stadium. El Muñeco dedicated some heartfelt words to his father, recounted the reasons why he decided to return after a year and a half, and detailed the latest movements in the transfer market and left a forceful phrase about the Libertadores Cup: “We need to regain the spirit of the club and the team.”
Already on his return to the benches in the Argentine Professional League, The Millionaire recorded a 1-1 draw against Hurricanewhere Claudio Echeverri He was in charge of putting the home team ahead, but Rodrigo Echeverria He ruined their party by setting the final score, with which, The Band remained ninth in the table with 15 points to 20 of the Globewho is leading.
We review what is coming to the Milloprecisely because of the continental competition, before Workshops.
River arrives motivated due to the presence of Marcelo Gallardo as the new coach. German Pezzellawho has already played against Huracán, will be there from the start. Fabricio Bustosanother already confirmed reinforcement, may appear in the XI, and is awaiting the arrival of Maxi Mezawho would be provisionally registered. He will not have Miguel Ángel Borja, who was injured and will not be in the starting line-up, at least, in the first leg.
RIVER: Franco Armani; Fabricio Bustos or Milton Casco, German Pezzella, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz or Milton Casco; Rodrigo Villagra, Rodrigo Aliendro, Claudio Echeverri or Manu Lanzini, Franco Mastantuono, Pablo Solari; Adam Bareiro.
More news about the Copa Libertadores
#Rivers #lineup #face #Talleres #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply