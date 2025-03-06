Putin warns Macron for the French nuclear umbrella: “Some want to return to Napoleon’s time, and forget how it ended”

Vladimir Putin has responded to Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to extend the French nuclear umbrella to the entire European Union with a veiled threat. Not to mention it directly, the Russian president accuses him of “wanting to return to the time of Napoleon” and adds that “some forget how it ended.”

Hours before, Russian Foreign Minister Serguéi Lavrov had already described the initiative of the French president as a “threat” and had compared it with Hitler and Napoleon. According to Lavrov, Macron “does not act with great elegance”, since both dictators openly said “we have to conquer Russia”, while the French president “states that it is necessary to fight Russia because it threatens France and Europe.”

In a meeting with the Defensores de la Patria Foundation, an association of support for war veterans, Putin has also requested for Moscow a peace that guarantees its security, while reiterating that it has no intention of giving in negotiations with Ukraine. In response to the mother of a soldier who has asked him to “get to the end” and “not deliver anything to anyone,” the Russian president said: “We must choose a peace that suits us. We do not need anything that belongs to others, but we will not give up what ours is. ” And he added that this peace must ensure the “stable development” of Russia “in conditions of peace and security.”

This is the first comment on the international news of Russian president in a week, since last Thursday he asked his intelligence services to pay attention to the attempts of European countries to derail the incipient contacts with the United States. Since then, he has kept a calculated silence, aware that Donald Trump was paddling in his favor when he faced with Volodimir Zelenski and cutting military aid.

The Kremlin maintains a very hard tone with the European representatives, whom he has baptized as “the War Party” with Ukraine, and strives to present himself as the main interested in getting peace. However, according to The Moscow TimesRussian government sources are prudent and fear that the bad relationship between Trump and Zelenski Dinamite the possibility of a great agreement for Moscow that transcends peace negotiation and returns Russia to the first line of international politics.

In parallel, the official newspaper Kommersant He rules out that the expected meeting between Putin and Trump will occur imminently. He assures that the Kremlin is not in a hurry and that, for now, he will concentrate on retaking diplomatic relations with the United States. So far, Russian and American delegations have met twice: first in Riad, Saudi Arabia, and then in Istanbul, Türkiye. Before, the two presidents spoke on the phone and started the thaw.