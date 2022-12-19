The committee investigating the storming of Congress voted, By approving the results of its final report, which included criminal referrals to the Ministry of Justice against the former president.

The charges relate to calling for rebellion, obstructing an official procedure (certification of the presidential elections) and conspiracy against the American state.

And the members of the committee, seven Democrats and two Republicans, considered that Trump is “incompetent to hold any official position,” in its closing session to announce the results of 18 months of investigations.

The committee’s vote is non-binding and is largely symbolic because its members cannot bring charges themselves against the former real estate mogul. It is up to the Department of Justice, which has appointed a public prosecutor to independently investigate Trump, to decide whether or not to prosecute the former president.

These charges could lead to prison sentences and a ban from exercising any public duties in the United States, while the former president announced that he intends to run for the White House for the year 2024.

On the other hand, the committee recommended that the Ethics Committee punish 4 members of Congress for refusing to call the committee for their testimonies.

The events of the attack on the Capitol took place on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters attacked Congressional Headquarters in Washington to prevent him from approving the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States, which shocked the country and abroad.

The committee’s final investigation report will be published the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21.