After a month of soccer, last Sunday the World Cup in Qatar 2022 came to an end, with the triumph of Argentina, which beat France in a penalty shootout.
Now they will have to spend four years again to enjoy the World Cup and see the international stars in action disputing a new event. Although not all is lost, as there is less and less to go before the start of the glorious Liga MX.
When does Clausura 2023 start?
The start of the contest will begin the next friday January 6, 2023with the match that opens amenities between Rayos del Necaxa against Atlético San Luisat stake to be played at 7:00 p.m. on the Victoria court.
It should be noted that one of the most anticipated matches of matchday 1 will be between Rayados de Monterrey and Chivas del Guadalajara, who will face each other on the BBVA field where they will seek to start the tournament on the right foot.
Another of the most attractive matches of the first date of the Clausura will take place on Sunday, January 7, when Santos Laguna and Tigres meet on the TSM Corona field.
Undoubtedly, the World Cup is over and with it endless emotions, but now the magical moments of Mexican soccer await us.
