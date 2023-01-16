The achievements of the International Publishers Association during Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi’s presidency in 2021 and 2022, and before that as Vice President in 2019 and 2020, revealed a critical stage in his career. Diversity and pluralism and expanding the area of ​​action of the federation and the communities benefiting from it, in addition to its contribution to placing the publishing sector among the pillars of development engines in a number of countries and societies with limited income and opportunities.

During her presidency of the International Publishers Association, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi provided an exceptional example in leading the global publishing sector and shaping the features of its future in a difficult period that posed a challenge not only for the book industry, but for the whole world, and was embodied in the “Corona pandemic”, as her efforts showed results that moved the union from the stage of focusing on sectors Publishing in central countries has turned into an international federation in the true sense of the word, as it succeeded in placing countries far from the global movement in the center of attention and presented their markets as the next opportunities for the book industry in the world.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi’s assumption of this high global position represented a precedent in itself, as she is the first Arab woman and the second woman in the world to assume the presidency of the International Publishers Union since its establishment in 1869, as she succeeded in changing not only the culture of the union, but the prevailing culture and stereotypes about women in the publishing sector and women Arab women in general, and succeeded in enhancing the presence of women in the book industry sector and launched the “Publish Hair” initiative to be an incubating platform for women publishers. The fruits of her efforts came with future results, as she will be succeeded by leading women in the publishing sector for the next session and the next session. The first is Kareni Pansa and the second is Fantsa Jobava.

Sheikha Bodour embodied her vision towards women, not only through her global model that led the publishing sector in the most difficult times, but also through her participation in international forums and book fairs and her private dialogues, as she kept affirming that women need equality in opportunities and do not need equality with men in everything. With more cooperation and solidarity among female publishers to support their experiences and advance their career path.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi conveyed the challenges posed by the Corona pandemic on the publishing sector, from difficult obstacles threatening a decline in the volume of book markets in the world and hindering its growth and development, to great opportunities to develop future and expected changes and perceptions on the ground. Challenges and opportunities that you will deal with later.

The partnership of the international community of publishers was embodied in working on the report “From Efforts to Address the Pandemic to Recovery from It 2020-2021”, which is an opinion poll and case studies to identify the opinions of representatives of the knowledge industries and writers, as the union team led by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi communicated with more than 33 publishing unions about The world as a whole represents 70% of the global publishing market, or about $90 billion annually. Surveys and communications were distributed geographically according to the following proportions: Asia 40%, Africa 27%, and Europe and the Americas 17% each.

From the report, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi sought to provide a diverse knowledge base and a theoretical reference for practical efforts aimed at enhancing the flexibility and sustainability of the publishing sector and learning from the difficult global experience that publishers went through. The report is based on surveys of publishers and leaders in the book and knowledge industry in the world.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi worked to achieve harmony between theoretical work and work on the ground, and to achieve harmony between the outputs of opinion polls and studies on the one hand, and the plans of local publishing federations and frameworks in the world on the other hand. Therefore, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi carried out 40 extensive field visits, including Asia, Africa, the Americas and Europe, during which she met Publishers in their arenas and countries, and especially in societies that have long been absent from the scene of global culture and publishing.

The fruits of the continuous surveys and visits in which Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi approached the reality of the challenges faced by publishers were qualitative steps that not only represent pioneering achievements in the current publishing sector, but also in its future, as the “International Publishers Union Academy” launched the first initiative of its kind since the founding of the union.

The Academy was the result of great efforts made by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, as more than 150 senior officials and executives in the publishing industry were contacted in more than 40 countries, including publishing houses, distributors, authors, teachers, book fairs, advocates of culture and knowledge, and freedom of expression activists. The Academy provides dialogues, lectures, and scholarly analyzes on modern publishing skills, market trends, and readers’ choices for more than 15,000 publishers in more than 70 countries.

Sheikha Bodour continued her efforts by announcing the granting of the “African Fund for Innovation in Publishing”, where she directed these grants, as chairperson of the Fund Committee, to support developmental publishing practices, foremost of which is educational publishing and initiatives that provide sources of knowledge for low-income communities to facilitate the arrival of books to remote areas, thus embodying the idea that the development of needy communities It begins with providing sources of knowledge and learning and nurturing culture, intellectuals and creators.

Arab publishers had a large share of the sponsorship of the President of the International Publishers Association, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, not only because they are Arabs, but because they represent huge publishing markets that have a history and a great influence in shaping the culture of about 430 million Arabs spread around the world. Translated from Arabic culture in its various fields.

Since joining the Emirates Publishers Association as a member of the International Publishers Association in 2009, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi made every effort to increase the Arab presence and worked directly with many publishing associations to include them in the union, starting with the Saudi Publishers Association and the Tunisian Publishers Association in 2015 and the Jordanian Publishers Association in 2017 After that, Iraq, Mauritania and Morocco joined in 2018, Somalia in 2020, Libya and Sudan in 2021, and Syria joined in 2022 as an observer member, after the Arab representation was previously limited to the Egyptian and Lebanese publishers’ associations.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi also opened the doors of the International Publishers Association to new members and new concepts and cultures to benefit from the Union’s initiatives to communities whose voices had not been heard before and at the same time leave deep imprints in the features of publishing and culture worldwide that cannot fade or be absent, and this distinguished journey will remain an end. A separator between two cultural times, one of which was spontaneous and the other conscious of the requirements of development and human harmony.

In all these efforts, which she led, Sheikha Bodour relied on a long professional and leadership career in the book industry and cultural work. Her continuous efforts to consolidate Sharjah’s position as a global cultural center resulted in the emirate being named “Sharjah World Book Capital” 2019 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. UNESCO” is also the founder of the Kalimat Group, which started it from the local to move it to the global one, and the founder and president of the Emirates Publishers Association, through which it linked the Emirati publishing community to the global one and placed the efforts and endeavors of Emirati knowledge in the center of global attention.