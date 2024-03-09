He Congress of Baja California unanimously approved opinion 32 of the Commission on Gender Equality and Youth, which focuses on a key initiative: the Sabina Law, aimed at combating the problem of food debtors. This legislation, whose objective is to safeguard the principle of the best interests of children and guarantee compliance with the obligation to provide food, stands as a forceful response to the difficult situation faced by women, pregnant people, girls, boys and adolescents.

In line with the Decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on March 8, 2023, which reforms and adds various provisions of the General Law on the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescentsthe Sabina Law seeks to harmonize legislation, establishing punitive measures for those who fail to comply with their food responsibility.

In this sense, the imposition of sanctions, such as prison sentences of two to five years, as well as the suspension or deprivation of parental authority and other family rights, is contemplated for those who do not comply with their legal duty to provide food. This also includes geriatric care for older adults and coverage of medical expenses for pregnant women or pregnant people.

To guarantee the effectiveness of this legislation, it is established that in cases where it is not possible to verify the income of the food debtor, his economic capacity will be determined based on the standard of living he has maintained in the last year. In addition, the Judiciary is conferred with the responsibility of operating the National Registry of Support Obligations.

At the administrative level, it has been established that the presentation of the certificate of non-registration in the National Registry of Food Obligations is an essential requirement for the application or renewal of licenses in all its modalities. On the other hand, in civil matters, the obligation to inform the immigration authorities is established to prevent food debtors from leaving the country.

It is important to highlight that the legislative proposals contained in this opinion are based on constitutional bases, in accordance with articles 1, 4, 38, 39, 40 and 41 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, as well as with numerals 4, 5, 7, 8 and 10 of the Political Constitution of the Free and Sovereign State of Baja California.

The Sabina Law involves significant reforms in current legislation, such as the modification of article 325 of the State Penal Code, the adjustment of article 235 of the Penal Code for the State of Baja California, and modifications in various articles of the State Civil Code, among other relevant legislative changes.

With this measure, the Congress of Baja California demonstrates its commitment to the well-being of the most vulnerable and its firm willingness to confront social problems of great relevance. The approval of the Sabina Law marks a milestone in the protection of children's rights and represents significant progress in the fight against food neglect.