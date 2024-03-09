Saturday, March 9, TSM stadium, in Torreón, Coahuila. Santos Laguna received a visit from the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine for the match corresponding to matchday number eleven of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The cement producers came to this match in a high state of mind, after beating the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara on matchday number ten of the Clausura 2024 tournament, just last weekend.
However, in the TSM of Torreón Coahuila they experienced the other side of the coin. With goals from Diego Medina, Franco Fagúndez and Santiago Muñoz, those from the lagoon region beat the cement producers 3-0, in a result that surprised everyone and everyone.
The history of matches between Blue Cross and Necaxa It is extremely divided. In the last five confrontations between these two squads, each has two victories and only one draw has been recorded. The last match between Cruz Azul and Necaxa was a 3-1 victory for the Machine, on the Victoria stadium field.
And Cruz Azul has a balance in favor of the Cougarssince it has won three of the last five confrontations between these two squads, the last time they met, the university students beat the Celeste Machine 4-1, so next Saturday's game will have overtones of revenge.
In the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and the Monterrey Soccer Club, the cement workers have only one victory, while the Gang has won three games and has only had one draw. However, the celestial victory was obtained precisely in the previous tournament, defeating Rayados 2-1, on the BBVA court.
Puebla has a favorable balance on the Blue Cross Celeste Machine. In their last five matches, the camoteros have two wins over the cement workers, two draws and only one defeat.
Atlas of Guadalajara He has two consecutive wins against the Blue Cross Blue Machine; 1-0 in the playoffs of the Clausura 2023 tournament (leaving them out of the league, even though the match took place at the Azteca stadium) and 2-0 on matchday one of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
