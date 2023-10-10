Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 21:21

Presidents of the Legislative and Judiciary will travel outside Brazil this week when the Nossa Aparecida holiday is celebrated, on Thursday, 12th. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will travel with other leaders of the House to the India for the meeting of the heads of the G-20 Legislatures this Tuesday, 10.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), two ministers from the Lula government and two judges from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in turn, will leave for France, where they will participate in an international forum by the think tank Esfera Brasil. Because of this, there will be no in-person sessions at the Supreme Court or important votes in Congress.

The Court will judge, in a virtual plenary session, six more defendants who were allegedly involved in the coup acts of January 8th. Lira will travel to India with party leaders from the Chamber Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), André Figueiredo (PDT-CE), Fábio Macedo (Podemos-MA), Elmar Nascimento (União-BA) and Luiz Tibé (Avante-MG).

After going to India, they will head to China to meet with the president of the Chinese National People’s Congress, Zhao Leji, and businesspeople. Therefore, the president of the Brazil-China parliamentary group, Daniel Almeida (PCdoB-BA), accompanies the delegation. The deputies return to Brazil on the 22nd.

The trips coincide with a time of increased global attention to the Middle East, where attacks by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas against Israel raise concerns of a new conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The president, Luís Roberto Barroso, and minister Gilmar Mendes will be representing the STF in Paris. The president of the Federal Court of Auditors, Bruno Dantas, ministers Vinicius de Carvalho (Comptroller General of the Union), Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) and the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, also confirmed their presence.

The event, which will take place on the 13th and 14th of this month, will bring together Brazilian and French businesspeople to discuss, among other topics, industry, economy and sustainability.

The events will postpone the relevant voting agenda in the Legislature, as the bills on offshore companies, trusts and exclusive funds, which the government is watching closely, will be postponed. Lira and party leaders chose to postpone the vote last week. The materials are expected to be evaluated on the 24th of this month.

Just this year, Congress has already adopted a “white recess”, a period in which deputies and senators spent two weeks on “vacation”, with no session in both Houses, in July.

In the previous month, there were also more relaxed weeks, with the Corpus Christi holiday and the June festivals. Congress also extended the holidays during Carnival, when there were 10 days without activities.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will also leave Brazil, who will be scheduled in Morocco to participate in a joint event between the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He is expected to meet IMF Director General Kristalina Georgieva. Haddad will be in Marrakech between October 10th and 14th.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, participated in an event this Monday, 9th, in Portugal, for the meeting of Central Banks from Portuguese-speaking countries. He must accompany Haddad in the African country. The BC’s monetary policy director, Gabriel Galípolo, also has an agenda abroad. He also met on Monday with businesspeople in the United States.

Due to the holiday, the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of the 8th of January will not carry out activities this week. The final report by senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) will be presented next Tuesday, 17th, to be assessed among members.

The president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is still recovering from hip surgery.