The expansion of Lies of Pthe captivating game inspired by Bloodborne and the history of Pinocchio, has managed to capture the attention of fans since its release less than a month ago. Now, players are wondering if the game will receive additional content in the form of DLCand it seems that your wishes will come true.

NEOWIZthe studio behind Lies of P, has recently confirmed that they are planning to expand the game’s story. This is evident on the company’s official website, where three job vacancies specifically related to the DLC of Lies of P. These vacancies focus on level planning, quests, and overall project content.

Although no details regarding release dates or pricing have been revealed, considering the project is still in its early stages, it is likely that the DLC may not be available until late 2024 or early 2025. However, this confirmation of NEOWIZ It’s enough to keep fans of this twisted soulslike game excited.

It’s important pointing that NEOWIZ has not yet officially announced the DLC through a trailer, but the presence of these job vacancies on their website confirms that the adventure of Lies of P will continue to expand. We will be attentive to any updates or news in this regard.

Editor’s note: Excellent news for fans not only of the game but of the genre. Lies of P It is one of the most pleasant surprises that 2023 has given us, a great year for video games.