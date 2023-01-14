There were conflicting reports about the field situation and the control of the city of Solidar, located in eastern Ukraine.
The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kirilenko, said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces were fighting to keep control of the town of Soledar in the Donetsk region, contradicting Russian statements that Moscow’s forces had taken control of the small town.
Kirilenko added that the situation in the town is “difficult” and that Russian forces are advancing from several directions.
“Soledar remains under the control of our army, although there are street clashes and also fighting outside the city,” Kirilenko said in a video posted on Telegram because the Russian army is “trying to advance in several directions.”
Kirilenko’s comments come after Russia repeatedly said its forces had taken control of the town. Ukraine has always denied this.
Kirilenko said that the front line is under constant bombardment, and that the Ukrainian military leadership is working “to stabilize the situation, reduce losses and preserve the lives of our children.”
He added that about 550 people still live in Solidar, which had a population of about 10,000.
Reuters news agency said it could not verify the battlefield accounts.
#Conflicting #news #status #Ukrainian #city #Solidar
Leave a Reply