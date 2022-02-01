An the face of rising tensions in the Ukraine crisis, the US State Department has ordered family members of US government employees to leave Belarus. The US government warned in their travel advice in front of an “unusual and worrying Russian military equipment along the Belarusian border with Ukraine”. The situation was unpredictable, there was increased tension. Travel to Belarus was previously advised against – the highest risk category 4 still applies. However, in addition to warnings about Corona or arbitrary enforcement of laws, the situation on the border with Ukraine has now been added.

The US government had already reduced its embassy presence in Kiev in mid-January because of the Ukraine conflict. Family members of diplomats had been asked to leave Ukraine.

Russia continues troop deployment

The US government is also concerned about Belarus. The transfer of soldiers to Ukraine’s neighboring country raises fears that Russia may intend to attack Ukraine from the north, they say.

Recently, Russia has continued its troop deployment, according to the US Department of Defense. “Over the weekend, more Russian ground forces deployed in Belarus and on the border with Ukraine,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. In addition, one observes increasing naval activities in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic. It was “nothing hostile,” Kirby said. “But they’ve got more ships, they’re practicing at sea, they’re definitely increasing the skills that they have at sea when they need them.”

Referring to US President Joe Biden’s announcement that additional US troops would soon be deployed to the Eastern European NATO countries because of the Ukraine crisis, Kirby said: “One option available to us is the deployment of US forces, who are already in Europe. You don’t necessarily have to have troops flown in from the USA or from other places.” Tens of thousands of US soldiers are regularly stationed in Europe, including around 35,000 in Germany, even outside of times of crisis.

On Biden’s orders, 8,500 soldiers in the United States were put on increased readiness on Monday to enable rapid transfer if necessary. Kirby emphasized that these are additional troops. The Pentagon spokesman did not say when or how many US soldiers should be transferred to where. However, he reiterated that no US soldiers would be sent to Ukraine.

With more than 100,000 troops deployed near Ukraine, there are fears in the West that the Kremlin is planning an invasion of the former Soviet republic. However, it is also considered possible that fears are only being stirred up in order to persuade the NATO states to make concessions when demands for new security guarantees are made. The Moscow government has denied plans for an alleged invasion.







The US government received a written response from Russia to Washington’s de-escalation proposals. The US State Department acknowledged receipt of the letter. The ministry did not provide any information about the content. “It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we’ll let Russia decide whether to discuss its response,” a spokeswoman said. We are fully committed to dialogue and will continue to consult with allies, including Ukraine.

Last week, the US government sent Russia written answers to Moscow’s concerns about security in Europe. In it, the US government has once again rejected Secretary of State Antony Blinken, following the Russian demand for binding commitments to end NATO expansion. The paper itself was not published. But it also contains “positive things” that should be pursued. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his US colleague Blinken want to talk on the phone this Tuesday about the current crisis situation.





