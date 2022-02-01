Juan Fernando Quintero is ready: he already arranged with River Plate

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Fernando Quintero is already training again with River Plate.
The Colombian signed his new contract with the squad, in which he has already won the Copa Libertadores.
January 31, 2022, 09:28 PM
river plate, Finally, he made the arrival of the Colombian official Juan Fernando Quintero to start his second spell at the club, which he had left to sign with China’s Shenzen.
On his Twitter account, River reported that Quintero signed the contract that links him to the club together with the president and vice president of the institution. There it was stipulated that he arrives for one year with the option of 12 more months.
#ElRetornoDelRey: the campaign to announce his return
Likewise, under the nickname ‘Kingtero’, videos and images of the best moments of the team’s new ’10’ were published. Of course, all the lights point to the final record of the Copa Libertadores in Madrid.
“Are we mad? We are honey. #ElRetornoDelRey”, “Kingtero”, “You are at home, @juanferquinte10”, “To continue writing this story” were some of the trills in honor of the 29-year-old creative.
‘Juanfer’, who came from an injury in the Colombian National Team, will be Gallardo’s big bet for this year along with the Argentine Esequiel Barco. Flyers that will give a jump in quality to the River Plate attack.
SPORTS
With Footballred
January 31, 2022, 09:28 PM
