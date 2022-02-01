Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Juan Fernando Quintero is ready: he already arranged with River Plate

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2022
in Sports
Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero is already training again with River Plate.

Photo:

Twitter: @riverplate

Juan Fernando Quintero is already training again with River Plate.

The Colombian signed his new contract with the squad, in which he has already won the Copa Libertadores.

river plate, Finally, he made the arrival of the Colombian official Juan Fernando Quintero to start his second spell at the club, which he had left to sign with China’s Shenzen.

See also  Rome - Cagliari: live Serie A Football live 16/01/2022 | The Gazzetta dello Sport

On his Twitter account, River reported that Quintero signed the contract that links him to the club together with the president and vice president of the institution. There it was stipulated that he arrives for one year with the option of 12 more months.

(Also read: Analysis: Argentina vs. Colombia, match of maximum attention)

#ElRetornoDelRey: the campaign to announce his return

Likewise, under the nickname ‘Kingtero’, videos and images of the best moments of the team’s new ’10’ were published. Of course, all the lights point to the final record of the Copa Libertadores in Madrid.

“Are we mad? We are honey. #ElRetornoDelRey”, “Kingtero”, “You are at home, @juanferquinte10”, “To continue writing this story” were some of the trills in honor of the 29-year-old creative.

(In other news: Jorge Luis Pinto, face to face: should the National Team change venue?)

‘Juanfer’, who came from an injury in the Colombian National Team, will be Gallardo’s big bet for this year along with the Argentine Esequiel Barco. Flyers that will give a jump in quality to the River Plate attack.

See also  NFL: Derrick Henry is ready for action, starting today against the Bengals

SPORTS
With Footballred

