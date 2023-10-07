In 1999, Serbia lost the war against NATO over Kosovo. Now Belgrade is trying to get at least part of its former province back.

In this week the Serbian judiciary made two important decisions. On Wednesday, a court in Belgrade ruled that Serbian “businessman” and rebel leader Milan Radoičić should not be remanded in custody. Radoičić had previously admitted to shooting a police officer with a squad of around 30 paramilitaries in Kosovo. He is also accused of weapons smuggling. Now the suspected police murderer had to give up his passport, but can wait in freedom in Serbia for the start of his trial – if there ever is a trial at all. Because Radoičić and his men, three of whom died in shootouts with the Kosovo police on September 24th, are celebrated as heroes by Serbian propaganda. National mourning was even declared in their honor.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

Meanwhile, the Serbian judiciary was less lenient with Aida Ćorović from Belgrade. She was sentenced to a fine of around 850 euros for disturbing public order. Her crime: She threw eggs at a mural for Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladić, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Hague war crimes tribunal.