From: Jens Kiffmeier, Felix Durach

In the Bavarian election on Sunday, Bavarian citizens will elect a new state parliament. The CSU is clearly ahead in the surveys. The live ticker.

Prime Minister Markus Söder aims to continue the coalition with the Free Voters

The state elections in Bavaria will be held on Sunday (October 8th).

Update from October 7th, 10:46 p.m: A few hours before the polling stations opened for the Bavarian election, the candidates once again courted the voters. Above all, FDP politician Susanne Seehofer launched a counterattack on the state government. “What bothers me about Söder and Aiwanger is the populism,” criticized the daughter of Bavaria’s former Prime Minister Horst Seehofer in an interview t-online.de. There are tendencies “not to do the right thing, but first to check public opinion and then do what is popular”.

Bavaria election: Söder aims to continue the coalition with Free Voters

First report from October 7th, 8:56 p.m.: Munich – On Sunday (October 8th), political Germany will look to the Free State. Then the state elections will take place in Bavaria in 2023. While the next election victory is looming for the CSU led by Prime Minister Markus Söder, a completely open three-way battle is emerging in the Bavarian election in the race for second place. Free voters, the Greens and the AfD were recently tied in the polls. For the FDP, the political struggle for survival has long since begun. The Liberals around top candidate Martin Hagen have to worry about entering parliament.

Around 9.4 million eligible voters in Bavaria are called on Sunday to cast their vote for a new state parliament. After the CSU was unable to defend its absolute majority in the recent state elections in 2018, the Christian Socialists subsequently agreed on a coalition with the Free Voters. A project that will continue after the Bavarian election on Sunday. Prime Minister Söder announced weeks before the election that he did not want to form a coalition with the Greens. Söder also categorically ruled out collaboration with the AfD.

Controversy with the Ministry of Agriculture? Aiwanger makes demands on the CSU

The Free Voters around Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger have also spoken out in favor of a continuation of the so-called “bourgeois coalition”. The “leaflet affair”, which put Aiwanger under a lot of pressure, had a rather positive effect on the Free Voters’ poll numbers. In the most recent surveys, the party achieved values ​​of around 15 percent.

The candidates in the state elections in Bavaria (from left to right): Florian von Brunn (SPD), Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters), Markus Söder (CSU), Ludwig Hartmann (Bündnis90/The Greens). © Imago/dpa (montage)

The Ministry of Agriculture could become the sticking point in the coalition negotiations. Aiwanger had called for this during the election campaign as an additional ministry for the Free Voters. However, Söder had emphasized that Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber’s authority should remain with the CSU.

Bavaria election: three-way battle for second place – FDP fights for entry into the state parliament

However, it is also completely unclear shortly before the election who will become the second strongest force in parliament. In the surveys, the Free Voters consistently showed themselves to be on par with the Greens and the AfD. Only the result on Sunday will show who will form the strongest opposition faction in the state parliament. The SPD, led by top candidate Florian von Brunn, landed well behind the three parties and in the single digits in the last surveys. It could also be a long election evening for the FDP, who will continue to have to worry about entering the state parliament. In recent surveys, the Free Democrats have regularly been below the five percent threshold.

Eligible voters can cast their votes from 8 a.m. on Sunday. Polling stations close at 6 p.m. The first forecast can be expected shortly afterwards. Further projections will follow over the course of the evening. The preliminary final result should then be known on Monday morning. All information about the ballot paper for the Bavaria election can be found here. (fd)