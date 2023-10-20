At least 16 Palestinian Christians were killed by an Israeli Army bombing of the Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyry in the Gaza Strip.where hundreds of people were taking refuge, including families with children, official Palestinian sources reported this Friday.

“Sixteen Palestinian Christians were martyred in the direct Israeli attack on the Greek Orthodox Church,” said the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip, de facto controlled by Hamas.

A fireball explodes during an Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that “an Israeli airstrike this evening targeted the Orthodox Church of St. Porphyry in the Al Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City,” where “hundreds of Palestinians displaced” by Israel’s war against Hamas were taking refuge.

EFE