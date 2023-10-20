Papu Gómez has been suspended for two years after testing positive in an anti-doping test carried out last November when he was at Sevilla. The Argentine, 35 years old, was subjected to a routine control by the Spanish anti-doping agency, now called CELAD (Spanish Commission for the Fight against Doping in Sport). The review took place last November, shortly before the World Cup in Qatar. Papu was finally able to attend the appointment as he was not suspended as a precautionary measure. The reason, that the prohibited substance is not one of those classified as serious and that the player had to be subjected to more controls because the process was not closed. For example, Pogba has been punished with four years for taking a substance classified as serious. In Qatar, Papu was proclaimed world champion with Argentina. The sanction was notified a few days ago, according to what was announced Relief. The player and his team of lawyers have one month to present allegations. At his age, however, the player’s sporting career is seriously compromised.

The footballer’s version for his defense is that he took some of his children’s syrup without telling anyone after spending a bad night and feeling unwell. The sports authorities understand that the player did not report that he had taken this substance, which condemns him. He also does not suffer from an illness that would allow him to have a dispensation from taking any prohibited medication. Sevilla has been informed of the sanction, although the player no longer belongs to their discipline. Monza has issued a statement in which it also confirmed having received the sanction. “AC Monza announces that it has received today from FIFA, through the FIGC, notification of the first instance ruling of the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission, issued against the footballer Alejandro Darío Gómez. The sentence provides for a disqualification from practicing sports for two years. The presence of terbutaline was confirmed in the footballer’s biological samples,” the statement said.

“This is a drug that was taken to calm a bronchospasm crisis, in October 2022, when the footballer was registered with Sevilla. Positivity is the result of involuntary intake. He “AC Monza reserves the right to evaluate the next procedural steps,” explained Monza.

Sevilla and the player himself had been aware of the situation for a few months. For this reason, his departure from the Andalusian club only occurred after a contract termination that took place on the last day of the contract. The point is that no club wanted to sign the Argentine for fear of a sanction, as has happened. Monza took a risk and signed him until June 2024. Now they can lose the midfielder for two years. In the Italian team, in Serie A, the Argentine has participated in two games, against Sassuolo and Salernitana, both of which ended in a victory for Monza. The Italian team

7.5 million to Atalanta

Papu Gómez arrived at Sevilla in the winter market of the 20-21 season. Gómez, an Atalanta star, had fallen out with Gian Piero Gasperini, the coach of the Italian team. Monchi, then sports director, opted for a differential footballer, as he demonstrated during his time in Italy. Sevilla paid 7.5 million to Atalanta and agreed to a contract with the Andalusian team until 2024. Papu’s performance has not been as expected until he resigned last summer. He played a total of 90 games, scoring 10 goals. He was part of the squad that won the Europa League victory against Roma in the final in Budapest on May 31.

