It’s official now. From this January 1st the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) in Spain it increases, as will non-contributory pensions. For both benefits, the increase announced since Social security It will be 9%. In the case of IMV The exact amount of rise changes depending on each case because, unlike other benefitsdepends on household income. Thus, the new figure for an individual beneficiary of the guaranteed annual income will be 7,910 euros. This 2024, this amount will remain at 7,250 euros.

The rise of the IMV For 2024, which is coming to an end, it was 6.9%, ranging between 604 euros and 1,462 euros in 12 payments depending on the type of home. What this aid does is supplement families’ income until they reach that minimum income threshold.

The IMV is universal for all people residing in Spain who are in a vulnerable situation. This situation is accredited by the income and incomewhich must be 10 euros below the amount guaranteed by the IMV for each modality depending on the number of members of the cohabitation unit.

This cohabitation unit is formed by people who live in the same home with up to the second degree of kinship, which includes siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, children-in-law, brothers-in-law or step-siblings, among others.

Furthermore, it is also necessary that the assets of the cohabitation unitnot including the habitual residence, does not exceed certain thresholds. This limit is three times the amount of the IMV income.

When can you lose the Minimum Vital Income

The IMV can also be lose temporarily and even permanently if the requirements are not met or any violation occurs. In that case, Social Security could even request a refund of income vital minimum that has been charged improperly in the last 180 days. For example, a person who receives 604.21 euros would have to return 3,631.26 euros.

Why you can temporarily lose the Minimum Living Income

The reasons why your IMV may be temporarily removed include:

Failure to meet basic requirements temporarily.

Failure to comply with the obligations to receive the benefit by the beneficiary or the people who live with him.

Moving abroad for at least 90 days without giving notice is grounds for a precautionary suspension.

Failure to deliver on time communications for maintenance or modification of certificates issued by social services or third sector organizations.

Do not submit the income tax return for two consecutive years, since IMV recipients are obliged to make the income.

Exceed the established income and assets limits.

In these cases the Social security could temporarily withdraw the minimum vital income from its beneficiary.

Why you can lose the Minimum Living Income permanently

Social Security can also remove your IMV permanently in the worst case scenario.

The organization can do so from the first day of the month following when one of these situations occurs:

The suspension remains in place for one year.

Some of the conditions to receive aid no longer meet.

Voluntarily resign.

The owner dies.

Moving abroad without informing Social Security or staying outside Spain without justification for more than 90 days.

Failure to comply with the conditions to make it compatible with the development of self-employment or employment.

By resolutions derived from a sanctioning process.

If, in addition, you falsify your income or assets declaration or fraudulently hide changes, you will lose the right to receive the minimum vital income for 5 years.

When you may have to return the Minimum Vital Income

In the worst scenario, the Social security may ask you to return amounts collected from IMV during the last 180 days.

This option is always activated in very serious infractions, which are those that occur when:

You do not provide the documentation to prove that you have the right to the minimum vital income, even if you have made a mistake when giving your information to receive communications from Social Security.

You do not report changes in your situation that affect the collection of the benefit.

You commit three minor infractions in one year.

In these cases, Social Security will not only withdraw your minimum vital income, but will also ask you to return the money you improperly collected.

Who receives the Minimum Living Income?

By type of beneficiarythe IMV reaches more women than men. 53.5% of the beneficiaries are women and 68.8% of the owners are also women. By type of beneficiaries, households with two adults and two minors are the most common with 103,714 beneficiaries ahead of the 77,900 for households with two adults and one minor. In third place are the 62,103 single-parent families that enjoy the aid.