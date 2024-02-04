Melissa Klug She celebrated her 40th birthday in style. The popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' prepared a great party in which her closest friends and her children were present. One of her heirs drew shouts and applause from the guests when he showed off his singing ability. Adriano Farfan Klug He exhibited his artistic skills and was encouraged to perform a song together with one of the salsa orchestras that came to this event. Look at how this moment that surprised the businesswoman was experienced.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug sends a strong message after breaking up with Jesús Barco: “Whoever makes her laughing, cries pays”

What did Melissa Klug and Jefferson Farfán's son do on his mother's birthday?

Melissa Klug He showed all the details of his birthday. One of the unexpected moments that occurred at her party was when his eldest son, Adriano Farfan Klugwas encouraged to show his talent for singing.

In that sense, the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' was pleasantly surprised to see that her heir, the result of her relationship with Jefferson Farfandedicated a song to him.

It should be noted that the salsa orchestra Los Charangueros supported Adriano to lose his shyness while performing his song.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug breaks her silence after breaking up with Jesús Barco: “I gave everything to achieve a healthy relationship”

What was Melissa Klug's 40th birthday party like?

At Melissa Klug's party there was a decoration of silver balloons, a small stage, an LED screen with the name of Melissa, lights, a bright sign with the number 40, an open bar for guests to order the cocktails of their choice, a large three-tier cake and four salsa groups.

In that sense, Barrio Fino, Karimbo and A Conquistar, Tania Pantoja and her orchestra, and Los Charangueros They made the businesswoman dance.

What figures were present at Melissa Klug's 40th birthday party?

Melissa Klug He spent his 40th birthday with his children, Samahara Lobatón, Melissa Lobatón, Gianella Marquina, Adriano FarfánAnd your baby Cayetana Barco.

Evelyn Vela, Liliana Castro Mannarelli, singer Bryan Torres and his granddaughter were also present at this event. It should be noted that the great absentee was the father of his last heir, Jesus Barco.

Melissa Klug was accompanied by her loved ones. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Melissa Klug

What message did Jesús Barco dedicate to Melissa Klug on her birthday?

Jesus BoatHe used his Instagram account to dedicate a few words toMelissa Klugfor his birthday. Let us remember that the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' ended her romance with the father of her last daughter and he would be looking to reconcile.

“You deserve the whole world, to tell you that today you enjoy your day as you only know how to do, to wish you many more years of life and good health so that you continue to pay attention as you do with my daughter, thank you for giving me the most beautiful gift of my life , and may God fill you with many blessings… Thank you for everything, beautiful,” wrote thesoccer player on their social networks.